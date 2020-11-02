Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.71 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

BK stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

