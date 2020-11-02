Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $2.66 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.77, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

