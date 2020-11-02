Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $3.26 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,509 shares of company stock worth $73,894,877. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Shares of EA stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

