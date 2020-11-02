Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $477.41 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.47.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

