Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after purchasing an additional 114,419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $264,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total value of $372,417.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $208.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $228.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

