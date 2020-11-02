Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $465,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $62.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 533,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,625,875 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

