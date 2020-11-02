Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Shares of STZ opened at $165.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

