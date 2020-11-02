Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 26,500 Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.28 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

