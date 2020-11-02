Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $150.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

