Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.