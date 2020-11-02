Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 10,000 Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.89.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.