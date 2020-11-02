Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 10,448 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

CPB stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.48. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.