Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 19,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,426 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The AES by 299.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,135 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES during the second quarter worth $39,703,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the third quarter worth $47,002,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

AES stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The AES’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

