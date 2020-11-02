Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 60,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in State Street by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after buying an additional 390,253 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in State Street by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $58.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

