Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Clorox by 184.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after buying an additional 435,487 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 81.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after buying an additional 318,639 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Clorox by 98.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $207.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

