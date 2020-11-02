Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

