Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB restated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.53.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$17.72 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.54.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.