Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB restated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.53.
Shares of IMO opened at C$17.72 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.54.
About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
