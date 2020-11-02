Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.81) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 55.84%.

Shares of ICD opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICD. ValuEngine cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

