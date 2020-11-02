Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

IBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

