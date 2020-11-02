Injective Protocol Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $3.38 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00005448 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,458,281 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

