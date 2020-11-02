Innospec (IOSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

