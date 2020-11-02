Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £1,595.62 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 221 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595.62 ($2,084.69).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 369 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,645.73 ($3,456.66).

On Friday, August 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 237 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599.75 ($2,090.08).

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 766 ($10.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 713.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 626.62. The stock has a market cap of $369.06 million and a P/E ratio of 29.46.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.9999892 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.