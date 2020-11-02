Insider Buying: Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Insider Buys £18,000 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Paul Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Paul Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Paul Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

LON:POW opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.60 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.68.

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

