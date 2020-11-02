Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells $2,947,268.07 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,947,268.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,715,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sarah Bany sold 16,383 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,511,495.58.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Sarah Bany sold 11,112 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $1,007,080.56.

On Friday, October 9th, Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $4,030,810.03.

On Monday, October 5th, Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,008,672.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Sarah Bany sold 15,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,832,624.01.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80.

On Friday, August 7th, Sarah Bany sold 15,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,029.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $3,639,085.41.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $74.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

