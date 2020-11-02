Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $1,043,478.72 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Netflix stock opened at $475.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.14 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 57.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after purchasing an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.08.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

