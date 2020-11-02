Insider Selling: Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) (LON:SLP) Insider Sells £119,700 in Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) (LON:SLP) insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 213,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £119,700 ($156,388.82).

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) stock opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.84) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.74. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

About Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.