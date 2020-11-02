Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.35-4.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.90. Insperity also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NSP opened at $76.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.80.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $212,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.