Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. Insperity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.35-4.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $198,455.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

