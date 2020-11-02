Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NYSE NSP opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at $498,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126 in the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

