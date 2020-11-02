Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of IDN opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 130,225 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.