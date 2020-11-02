Intelligent Systems (INS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

