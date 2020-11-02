Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of IBKR opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $8,251,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 710,869 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,621. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

