Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Position Boosted by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $94.40 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

