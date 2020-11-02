Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

NYSE:ICE opened at $94.40 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.