Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
