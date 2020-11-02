iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,302 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,606,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $157.57 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

