iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 904.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $419,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 86,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $120.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.97 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

