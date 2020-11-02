iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,984 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,251,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 405,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,788 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

