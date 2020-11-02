iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 354,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

