ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) released its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.
ITT stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
