Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 104.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in American States Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

NYSE AWR opened at $74.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.09. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

