Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Linde by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $220.34 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

