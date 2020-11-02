Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,647 Shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PBDM opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

