Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $186.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

