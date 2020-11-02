Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $756,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in The Hershey by 22.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $137.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

