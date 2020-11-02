Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $46.66 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

