Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,661 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 91.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $44.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

