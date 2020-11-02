Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

