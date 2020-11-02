Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $124.59 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,557.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

