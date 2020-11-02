Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $71.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

